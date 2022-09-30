New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE UPS traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average of $189.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.