New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

3M stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 121,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,818,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $111.42 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.