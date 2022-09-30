New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 667,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

