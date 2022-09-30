New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.31. 531,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,343,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

