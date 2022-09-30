New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

