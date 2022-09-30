New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 29.9% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 239,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

