New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.62 on Friday, hitting $390.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,080. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.61.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.21.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

