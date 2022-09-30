Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $15.80 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

