Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $15.80 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
