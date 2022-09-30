NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

