NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,950,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

