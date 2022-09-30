NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICE Stock Performance
NCSYF remained flat at $200.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.07. NICE has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00.
About NICE
