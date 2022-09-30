NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NICE Stock Performance

NCSYF remained flat at $200.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.07. NICE has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

