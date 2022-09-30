NiiFi (NIIFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2,258.00

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One NiiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. NiiFi has a total market cap of $2,258.00 and $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NiiFi launched on June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NiiFi is www.niifi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

