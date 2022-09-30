Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 4th

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of NPNYY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 75.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.