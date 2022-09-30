NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NKT A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NRKBF remained flat at 48.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 48.00. NKT A/S has a 52-week low of 48.00 and a 52-week high of 49.50.
About NKT A/S
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NKT A/S (NRKBF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for NKT A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKT A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.