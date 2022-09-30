Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

Progyny Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Progyny by 87.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 712,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2,646.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

