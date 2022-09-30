Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Sep 30th, 2022

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

Progyny Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Progyny by 87.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 712,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2,646.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

