NuCypher (NU) Price Down 3.5% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $586.31 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 3,885,390,082 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

