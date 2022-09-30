Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NOM Get Rating ) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.85% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

