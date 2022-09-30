Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Friday. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 309.13%.
About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.
