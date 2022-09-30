Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Friday. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 309.13%.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.