NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,338,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,450,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.