O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 1,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,522. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

