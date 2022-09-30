Occam.Fi Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Occam.Fi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. Occam.Fi has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Occam.Fi

Occam.Fi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Occam.Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

