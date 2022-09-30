Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,464,884 shares of company stock worth $1,137,123,474. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 255,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,944,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

