Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) VP Purchases $79,200.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. 1,189,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

