Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.44

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as low as $18.81. Olympus shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 88,593 shares changing hands.

Olympus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

