On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.03

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.03 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 98.26 ($1.19). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,483,871 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Simon Cooper purchased 1,530,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £1,989,183.30 ($2,403,556.43).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

