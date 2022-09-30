ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $71.93. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,273. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile



ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.



