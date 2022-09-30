Orca Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,812. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.



