Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

OEC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 480,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,271. The company has a market capitalization of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.