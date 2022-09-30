Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $302.27 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.