Ovintiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,584 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average daily volume of 3,882 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 539,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

