Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Up 1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 128,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 180,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $149.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 101.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

