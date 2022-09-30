PAID Network Market Cap Achieves $14.57 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

