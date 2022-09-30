Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 27 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.20) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £314.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.67.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.87%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Further Reading

