Parallel Price Reaches $0.99 (PAR)

Parallel (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Parallel coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parallel has a market cap of $7.12 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parallel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parallel Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 7,182,245 coins. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parallel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parallel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parallel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

