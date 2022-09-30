Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Purchases $68,599.93 in Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Shahinian bought 57,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,228.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Shahinian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Shahinian bought 5,000 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 390,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,509. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

