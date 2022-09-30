Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Purchases $68,599.93 in Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTAGet Rating) major shareholder Eric Shahinian bought 57,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,228.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Shahinian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Eric Shahinian bought 5,000 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 390,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,509. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTAGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

