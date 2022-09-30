Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

MCD traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 91,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.04. The company has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

