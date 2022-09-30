Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

HON traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 84,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

