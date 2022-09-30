Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $531,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

