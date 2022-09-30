Pawtocol Market Cap Tops $11.21 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol.

Pawtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

