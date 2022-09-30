PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $130.21. 183,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

