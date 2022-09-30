PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 375,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

