PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

MAR stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $141.03. 73,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,015. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

