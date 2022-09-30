PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

