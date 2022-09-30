PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 549,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 141,019 shares during the period.
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 779,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98.
