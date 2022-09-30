PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,857. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

