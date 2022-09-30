Peanut Price Down 3.8% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

