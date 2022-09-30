Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 91,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

