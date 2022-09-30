Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.30

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.30 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.54 ($0.33). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,056,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pendragon Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £377.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08.

Insider Transactions at Pendragon

About Pendragon

In other news, insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of Pendragon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £327,174.72 ($395,329.53).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

