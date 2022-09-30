PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.