PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 2.5 %
PFSI stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.
PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Featured Stories
