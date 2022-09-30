Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

